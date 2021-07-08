Iraq vet, Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell to keynote Siouxland Chamber dinner

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Melissa Stockwell, a decorated combat veteran who lost a leg in the Iraq War, and won a bronze medal in the 2016 Paralympics Games, will deliver the keynote address at the Siouxland Chamber of Chamber's annual dinner on Sept. 30.

Chamber officials on Thursday announced this year's dinner will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington and rural Pennsylvania.

“We will be saluting our veterans and the servicemembers who so courageously defend freedom around the globe," Chamber board chair Joe Kruse said. "This year’s event is designed to say, ‘thank you’ to those who so selflessly sacrifice to protect our liberties."

In addition to Stockwell, the program will feature Ret. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson, who will sing the National Anthem. Wilson, of St. Louis, Missouri, has performed the Anthem at major sporting events, including the 2014 World Series and NFC and AFC championship games in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

"Generald Wilson’s performance of our National Anthem is a thing to behold," Chamber President Chris McGowan said. "It is powerful and patriotic, and I simply cannot wait to hear him sing in Siouxland."