Irving Jensen, longtime Sioux City businessman and philanthropist, dies at 88

"The Orpheum was the ultimate antique and Irving considered it to be the ultimate antique restoration," Bernstein explained. "It was something the entire community could be proud of and something that everyone could enjoy."

So, what type of entertainment did Jensen enjoy? According to Bernstein, the Sioux City Symphony and, surprisingly, singer-songwriter Jewel.

"I was supposed to have dinner with Jewel when she played the Orpheum," Bernstein said. "I was called away but Irving took my place. He enjoyed Jewel's company and loved her show even when if he couldn't remember her name."

Shortly after he died Wednesday night, the Orpheum's marquee was illuminated with Jensen's name and the years he was born and died.

As he was in all other aspects, Jensen was driven by details.

"Irving needed to know the ticket sales and the concession sales of every big act that played the Orpheum," Bernstein said. "He'd ask 'Did we scrub?' That was his way of asking did we make money?"

But if Jensen ever saw an imperfection at the Orpheum, he'd tag it with blue duct tape.