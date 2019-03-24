SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Islamic Center of Siouxland Sunday night held a prayer service and vigil for the 50 victims of the mass shootings of March 15 in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Dozens of parishioners and community members gathered at the mosque for the service. Several dozen attendees in the back had to stand.
Ahmad Mohammad, the congregation's imam, offered words of condolence. He stressed the peaceful nature of the religion.
"When a tragedy strikes, Muslims and people of faith do not panic," Mohammad said. "We believe in God, and rely on Him. When we suffer, we turn to Him."
The March 15 shooting in New Zealand claimed 50 lives and injured dozens of others -- it's been called the deadliest mass shooting in modern New Zealand history. Most of the victims were shot at Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch, while others were at the suburban Linwood Masjid Mosque.
The suspected shooter, 28-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, is believed to have acted out of white supremacist beliefs.
Jama Abokor, a board member at the Islamic Center, offered words and prayer in Somalian to the mostly East African crowd. Mohamed Warsame, the owner of Sugal Consulting in South Sioux City, offered an English translation.
"Islam basically prohibits all kinds of killing, especially children, women, leaders, religious people, all kinds of killings are forbidden," Warsame said, translating for Abokor.
Dr. Askar Qalbani, a Pakistan native, pathologist and founding member of the congregation, encouraged those in attendance to get involved with the community and with local government.
"You can do whatever you want -- you can be a doctor, lawyer, teacher, police officer, on the City Council, mayor of South Sioux City," Qalbani said. "Not only do you have a right, but you have a duty to do that. Because you must be part of the community to make the community better for you."