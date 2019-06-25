Kate Solberg, 11, of Akron, Iowa, puts on a headset Tuesday while sitting in the cockpit as Maggie Taylor, 9, of Sioux City, looks on during a STEM camp at the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation in Sioux City.
From left, Owen Schellinger, 9, of Bronson, Iowa; Jacob Ringkob, 9, of Moville, Iowa; and Rhett Miller, 9, of Sioux City, exit a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter Tuesday during a summer camp at the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Maggie Taylor, 9, of Sioux City, puts on the headset as she sits in the cockpit Tuesday during a summer camp at the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY -- While looking at a SparrowHawk Gyroplane on Tuesday afternoon at the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation, Maggie Taylor stretched out her arms and remarked, "Those are long." The aircraft's rotator blades have a diameter of 30 feet.
"When helicopters land, they have to be really careful about how big the space is, because those blades go a long ways," Randy Bartels told the 9-year-old Sioux City girl.
Taylor was one of several third-, fourth- and fifth-graders that Bartels, a volunteer teacher, led on a tour of the museum during "Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac," a new one-day STEM kids camp at the museum, 2600 Expedition Court. Sessions were held Monday and Tuesday.
During the camp, students climbed in an aircraft, made their own paper and balsa wood airplanes, and learned aviation terms, such as "stall," "rolling" and "aileron." Suzanne Bartels, the museum's education director, said the young participants even fashioned parachutes for a LEGO figurine out of coffee filters and string.
"We dropped it from a 10-foot ladder," she said. "They looked at that to see about weight and about air mass and those things."
Bartels said she hopes the camp not only drives home the message that STEM activities are fun and encourages students to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math, but that it also draws new visitors to the museum.
"We find that a lot of people don't really know what this place is or anything about it," she said.
The museum, which opened in March 2010, is located on the northeast corner of Sioux Gateway Airport. The 30,000-square-foot facility served as a B-17 training base for the Army Air Corps during the 1940s. Today, it features commercial air crafts, vintage automobiles and military artifacts and memorabilia.
