SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Recovery Centers' inpatient men's program, Synergy, will move Monday from Cherokee to Sioux City.
This move to Jackson's Sioux City facility, 3500 W. Fourth St., will allow patients greater access to resources as they begin their recovery journey, according to a statement from the largest nonprofit addiction treatment program in Iowa.
"We are grateful to the community of Cherokee for being such a great partner," said Dr. Annie Fridh, Jackson's Vice President of Operations. "We will remain committed to working with our referrals in this community as part of our shared vision of creating a recovery centered Siouxland."
According to the statement, the transition to Sioux City will provide the opportunity for the adolescent and adult inpatient programs to serve 18 patients in separate, gender and age specific treatment units. With the expansion of services at this facility, the adolescent outpatient program will move to River Hills Recovery Center, 3320 W. Fourth Street. Jackson's outpatient office in Cherokee, which serves adults and adolescents, will remain in the community.