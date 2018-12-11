SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Recovery Centers' inpatient men's program, Synergy, will move Monday from Cherokee to Sioux City.
This move to Jackson's Sioux City facility, 3500 W. Fourth St., will allow patients greater access to resources as they begin their recovery journey, according to a statement from the largest nonprofit addiction treatment program in Iowa.
"We are grateful to the community of Cherokee for being such a great partner," said Dr. Annie Fridh, Jackson's Vice President of Operations. "We will remain committed to working with our referrals in this community as part of our shared vision of creating a recovery centered Siouxland."
The inpatient program had been housed on the campus of the Cherokee Mental Health Institute for a number of years. Jackson’s outpatient office, which serves adults and adolescents, will remain in Cherokee.
The transition to Sioux City will provide the opportunity for the adolescent and adult inpatient programs to serve 18 patients in separate, gender and age specific treatment units, according to the statement.
With the expansion of services at the 3500 W. Fourth St. site, the adolescent outpatient program will move to Jackson's River Hills Recovery Center, 3320 W. Fourth Street.
The campus at 3500 W. Fourth St. originally opened in 2015 as a child and adolescent recovery hospital.
In July, Sioux City-based Jackson merged with Illinois-based Rosecrance, one of the nation's largest providers of residential substance abuse and mental health disorders.