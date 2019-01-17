SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Recovery Centers announced Thursday it has reached an affiliation agreement with Illinois-based Rosecrance Health Network, effective Jan. 1.
The deal between Jackson Recovery and Rosecrance, one of the nation's largest providers of residential substance abuse and mental health care, was first announced in July after the boards of directors of each nonprofit approved a letter of intent for the merger.
With the addition of Jackson Recovery, Rosecrance now operates close to 60 locations throughout the Midwest, according to a statement from the company, with revenues in excess of $100 million and more than 1,400 staffers. Rosecrance also has grown with new treatment clinics in Chicago, northern Illinois, Wisconsin and eastern Iowa.
The transition will be "seamless," according to the company's statement, and services at Jackson Recovery will be uninterrupted. Jackson Recovery CEO Kermit Dahlen is expected to remain in charge of local operations, and some members of the Jackson Recovery board were expected to join the Rosecrance board.
“By joining Rosecrance Health Network, Jackson will continue to provide high quality, integrated care to thousands of patients we serve each year,” Dahlen in the release. “I am confident this affiliation will mean great things for our patients as we strive to create a recovery-centered Siouxland.”
In July, Dahlen called Rosecrance the "perfect partner" to create a vibrant behavioral health network. The Jackson name was expected to stay as part of the agreement, regardless of the corporate structural changes.
"Jackson would be the name that would be utilized to define the programs under Rosecrance," he said in July. "The Jackson name is very, very special to us. Rosecrance understands that."
Rosecrance president and CEO Philip W. Eaton said in the statement that the firm looks forward to the expansion into Siouxland.
“With over a century of experience, Rosecrance has expertise in delivering a full continuum of evidence-based substance abuse and mental health treatment services,” Phil Eaton said. “We continue to cultivate the culture of recovery and offer hope to more families by identifying opportunities with like-minded providers and, most importantly, expanding and improving care for thousands of people seeking treatment in Iowa, the Siouxland area and beyond,” Eaton said.
Jackson Recovery, established in 1976 by Dr. W.L. Jackson and his wife Marienne, is the largest nonprofit addiction treatment program in Iowa. Jackson Recovery, which offers a full continuum of care to more than 4,000 children, adolescents and adults per year, has expanded in recent years. In 2014, the nonprofit opened a $9 million child and adolescent recovery hospital on Sioux City's west side. The facility now also treats adults.
One of the nation's largest providers of residential substance abuse and mental health treatment services for teens, Rosecrance's adult residential campus is also one of the largest in Illinois. The Jackson Recovery deal is the latest for Rosecrance in recent years. The nonprofit merged with Janet Wattles Center, the largest mental health treatment provider in northern Illinois in 2011. Then, in 2016, the former Community Elements in Champaign, Illinois, became part of Rosecrance, providing integrated treatment for thousands of residents for both mental health and substance use disorders.
Most recently, in 2017, Rosecrance merged with Prairie Center, further expanding the company's network throughout the central Illinois region to include outpatient and residential treatment services for substance use disorders, as well as recovery home structured living and support.