Jailah Monaé Brewer, born earlier than expected, is first Sioux City baby of 2020

"When I got here, and I got to the room down the hall, (Kirsten) was still in her T-shirt, she didn't even get time to change her T-shirt," mother Kim Graves said.

The birth was, essentially, natural -- Brewer got neither an epidural nor an IV during the delivery, though she did get some lidocaine for the pain. Two nurses delivered the baby.

The baby may be able to go home Thursday night, Brewer said.

Jayse was reportedly hoping for a baby brother, but he came around to the idea of a baby sister.

"Now he's all like, 'Mom, can I hold her? Mom can I hold her?'" she said.

They chose the name Jailah, Brewer said, in part because they wanted something that began with a J, to complement Jayse.

"My sister kind of helped me out with it," Brewer said.

Mary Ostrihonsky, an RN-BSN at MercyOne who's worked in obstetrics for more than 38 years, said a New Year's birth has long been a celebrated occasion. (Ostrihonsky was working in the delivery area Wednesday afternoon, but was not there at the time of Jailah's delivery early in the morning.)