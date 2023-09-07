SIOUX CITY — Comedian Jamie Lissow will be bringing his stand-up act to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Nov. 16.
Lissow is best known for being a regular guest on Fox News' "Gutfeld" as well as for a role in Rob Schneider's "Real Rob," starring Rob Schneider. He has also been featured on the "Tonight Show," The Late Late Show" and "Last Comic Standing."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop and hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem shows are for audiences, age 21 and older.