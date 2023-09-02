SIOUX CITY — A new business on the north side wants to tackle a pervasive problem in Sioux City: There aren't enough local places to buy frozen treats.

Jason's Frozen Treats, an ice cream stand that plans to branch out into other chilled desserts, opened Aug. 19 at 1900 27th St. The bright-blue, walk-up service establishment with outdoor seating stands on a lot formerly occupied by a since-demolished Tobacco Hut, just west of Lawrence's Market and the Townhouse Pizza & Lounge.

Jason Greer, proprietor of Jason's, said he purchased the former Tobacco Hut property in 2021 for about $13,000, seeing an opportunity of some sort in the relatively inexpensive parcel. He just needed an idea.

"So I just bought it and was hoping that maybe I'd turn it into something," said Greer, who also works as a sales manager at Knoepfler Chevrolet.

Jason's frozen Treats Owner Jason Greer eats an ice cream cone Tuesday at Jason's Frozen Treats, 1900 27th Street. The lot was the former site of a tobacco store th…

It was Greer's mother, Kimberly, who gave him the idea to sell ice cream there, given the relative scarcity of locally owned ice cream parlors in the city.

"My mom gave me the idea to open an ice-cream shop. She said that when she grew up -- she's from Sioux City, I'm from Sioux City -- but she said that when she grew up, there were a lot of ice cream stores on different corners," Greer said.

His total investment in the operation is close to $200,000, he said, and he has a staff of six.

Aug. 19 was a "soft opening," with a menu consisting, for the time being, solely of ice cream -- 26 flavors, Greer said, with a rotation of different flavors depending on the day, available with choice of cone or bowl, and various toppings.

Jason's frozen Treats Memphis Ray, 5, of Sioux City eats a cup of vanilla ice cream Tuesday at a picnic table outside of Jason's Frozen Treats, 1900 27th Street. Th…

A grand opening is planned for September, along with a rollout of different treats -- Slushies, banana splits, "ice cream nachos" and something Greer is calling a "Hanky Dank," a blend of soft-serve ice cream and various mix-ins, along with other products still under development.

The week Jason's opened was, coincidentally, among the hottest of the year, with heat index values rising well into the triple-digits. With weather like that, a new seller of frozen desserts could make its presence known.

"It's been amazing," Greer said the afternoon of Aug. 24, when the air temperature was 100 degrees and the heat index even higher. "I do accounting every night -- we're averaging close to 175 tickets (receipts) a day."

Jason's frozen Treats Employee Liz Hall scoops ice cream into a cone Tuesday at Jason's Frozen Treats, 1900 27th Street. The lot was the former site of a tobacco st…

Jason's frozen Treats Owner Jason Greer eats an ice cream cone Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Jason's Frozen Treats, 1900 27th Street. The lot was the former location o…

Because Jason's opened so late in the summer season -- missing out on May, June, July and much of August -- Greer said he's going to experiment this year with keeping the stand open year-round.

"I've got to find out what the winter does for the ice cream business," he said.

Greer said he plans to someday have three locations in Sioux City -- one in Morningside, one on Hamilton Boulevard, and the existing location just off Floyd Boulevard. He said he'd like for one of them to be a dine-in ice cream parlor.

And he has plans beyond that -- Greer wants his store to become a sort of staple.

"I want to be able to put something in place to where I can give back to Sioux City -- I'm planning on sponsoring a Little League baseball team," he said. "I plan on putting some sponsorships in the Tyson Events Center."

Jason's frozen Treats People line up to order ice cream Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Jason's Frozen Treats, 1900 27th Street in Sioux City. The lot was the former loc…