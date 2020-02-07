Jim Franke resigns as Hard Rock GM

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino General Manager Jim Franke announced his resignation Friday morning at a Missouri River Historical Development meeting.
Franke became the casino's GM in March 2018, replacing previous GM Todd Moyer.
MRHD executive director Katie Colling said Friday that the nonprofit had not anticipated Franke's departure, calling it "unexpected news" and saying they were "sorry to hear it."
The Hard Rock underwent several major changes during Franke's tenure, including the addition of a sportsbook after a new state law permitted it; the construction of a $10.9 million parking ramp; and the sale of the casino to Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment.
Franke reportedly cited personal reasons for his resignation and is expected to stay on for another five to six weeks.
"He alluded to some family priorities," Colling said.
Mark Monson, Colling's predecessor and the longtime head of MRHD, said the decision to leave such a role is not one that is taken lightly.
"I respect his decision, he's got his hands full," Monson said, later adding: "He's pretty much making a life choice here. Sometimes we do those things, can't help it."
Monson said Franke was a good steward of the casino and its profits, 4.25 percent of which are collected by MRHD and given to various organizations and charities in Woodbury County.
"Things got done at the casino, their bottom line is looking pretty good, improving monthly," Monson said.
This is a developing story.