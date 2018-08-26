SIOUX CITY -- Long before his distinguished career as a U.S. senator and presidential candidate, John McCain forged a close bond with a homegrown hero of Sioux City, when both were held captive during the Vietnam War.
McCain, who died Saturday of brain cancer at age 81, spent more than five years trapped in North Vietnam after his A-4 Skyhawk was brought down by a missile in October 1967. Severely injured and beaten, the Navy lieutenant commander remained in captivity until the end of the war in 1973.
Air Force Col. George "Bud" Day, a Sioux City native, was McCain's cellmate at the so-called "Hanoi Hilton," where numerous American POWs were held. McCain had suffered two broken arms and a broken knee in the plane crash, and had been further injured by beatings and torture. He was starved and in very poor shape when he was finally dumped into Day's cell.
Day, who had been held by the North Vietnamese since August when he too was shot down and injured, helped nurse McCain back to health, along with another POW in their cell.
Both men were held by North Vietnam for more than five years, though Day was able to escape once and nearly made it to a U.S. Marine Corps base when he was shot and recaptured by the Viet Cong. McCain was held in solitary confinement for two years and fed a poor diet, and his imprisonment was high-profile -- his father was the commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific.
Both men were known for their resistance to Viet Cong demands, under torture, to release information -- though McCain did eventually sign a coerced confession, which read in part: "I am a black criminal and I have performed deeds of an air pirate."
Though he was offered early release, McCain repeatedly refused, saying it would be unfair to his fellow POWs.
U.S. participation in the war was coming to an end in early 1973, and McCain and Day were both sent home March 14 of that year, along with more than 100 others. The pair both drew accolades for their service -- Day received the Medal of Honor and the Air Force Cross, along with 70 others, while McCain received the Purple Heart, Silver Star and Legion of Merit, and numerous others.
The pair also suffered similar, long-term injuries: McCain was left unable to lift his arms above his head, while Day's arms and hands never functioned properly again.
Decades later and a world away from their squalid confinement, Day joined his comrade on the campaign trail when McCain was running for president -- on Oct. 26, 2007, 40 years to the day since McCain had been shot down.
"Many years ago on this day, I was able to intercept a surface-to-air missile with my own airplane. It's no mean feat, to say the least," McCain said at the time.
McCain said Day was an inspirational leader during their stressful confinement, whose toughness and character "allowed us to do things that we otherwise could never have been capable of."
Day, in reply, said meeting McCain was "one of the best things that ever happened to me."
When Day died in 2013, McCain eulogized him in a statement, crediting his survival to his cellmate: “I owe my life to Bud, and much of what I know about character and patriotism. He was the bravest man I ever knew, and his fierce resistance and resolute leadership set the example for us in prison of how to return home with honor. ... I will miss him terribly.”
Five years after Day died, he received a posthumous promotion to brigadier general -- an advancement introduced by Sen. McCain.
Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative, was involved in the effort to secure Day's promotion beginning more than a decade ago, and met McCain a few times during that period. In an emailed statement, McGowan called Day "one of the most humble men I ever met," and said McCain will be likewise missed.
"Senator McCain will always be remembered for his incredible legacy of service to our country. First as a fighter pilot and heroic Prisoner of War and subsequently for his decades of service in the United States Senate," McGowan's statement read.