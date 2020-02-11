John Reynders to retire as Morningside College president in June 2021

The estimated start date for Morningside's next president will be July 1, 2021.

However, Reynders said he will continue to work on projects right up to the end.

"It's not in Morningside's nature -- or my nature -- to coast," he said. "That driving spirit will not only help find the right next leader, but will keep us moving forward in my final 15 months as president."

Asked what he wanted his lasting legacy to be, Reynders said it was creating a culture of excellence.

"Whether it was in chemistry, the performing arts or athletics, we wanted to be the best," he said.

That pursuit of excellence will leave Morningside "perfectly poised for the future," Reynders said.

While Reynders and his wife plan to retire to Florida, he intends to keep in contact with many of Morningside's alumni.

"I love the fact that students want to stay connected with me and with the school," he said. "It's wonderful to see the live they lead long after they leave Morningside."

"I love this college," Reynders said. "I love the students."

