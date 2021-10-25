Johnson named South Sioux City's new fire chief

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Rod Koch on Monday announced Terry Johnson has been named the city's new Fire Chief.

Johnson is replacing Interim Fire Chief Tim Kacena, who has served in the position for the past few months.

Johnson brings over 30 years of firefighting and rescue experience to the role, including work in North Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia and most recently Kansas, according to a press release from the city of South Sioux City. He has a long list of credentials in firefighting and emergency management.

Johnson is also a U.S. Army Veteran who served from 1985 to 1992. He and his wife Roxanne and son Andrew are now residing in South Sioux City.

