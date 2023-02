Beginning March 1, the Sioux City Journal’s front office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

If you need to contact personnel on Monday or Tuesday, please consult the directory at siouxcityjournal.com. You will be able to find phone numbers and email addresses online.

Most business can also be conducted by calling 712-293-4327 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You will be directed to the appropriate department. If you need to contact circulation, please call (712) 293-4302.