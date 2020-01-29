Journal owner Lee Enterprises to buy Omaha World Herald, other Buffett publications

OMAHA — Billionaire Warren Buffett is giving up on the newspaper business.

He's selling all of Berkshire Hathaway's publications, including his hometown Omaha World Herald, to Lee Enterprises, owner of the Sioux City Journal, for $140 million.

Buffett is a lifelong fan of newspapers but he has said for several years that he expects most of them to continue on their declining trajectory, save for a handful of national papers such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The deal covers 31 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products. Other newspapers include the Tulsa World in Oklahoma and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media's real estate.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee has been managing the BH Media publications since July 2018.

“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee,” said Mary Junck, Lee's chairman. “It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio.”

