SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Journal reporter Nick Hytrek and photo editor Tim Hynds presented "The USS Sioux City (LCS 11): A Ship Comes to Life," a photo exhibit highlighting the development and commission of the ship, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sunday afternoon.
Hytrek and Hynds worked to cover the USS Sioux City story from June 22, 2014, when the name of the ship was announced, to its November commissioning in Annapolis, Maryland. They both attended and reported on several days' worth of festivities during the commissioning ceremony.
The USS Sioux City is a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the Navy's newest class of warship designed to operate in congested near-shore areas. After christening, it arrived at its home port in Mayport, Florida, on Nov. 21.