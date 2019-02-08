DES MOINES | The Journal took home a top state award Friday for its "Homeless in Siouxland series."
The five-day series, which ran June 24-27, won first place in the Iowa Associated Press Managing Editor's 2019 newspaper contest in the Interpretive Story or Series category.
The Journal also earned two other first-place awards in Division III for the state's largest daily papers, including the Des Moines Register.
Journal reporter Dolly Butz won top honors in the Lifestyle Features category for her story on the growing number of Northwest Iowa women traveling longer distances to deliver their babies due to some rural Northwest Iowa hospitals closing their OB units.
Journal reporter Nick Hytrek won first place in the APME's Business News category for his story that focused on how grain elevators have improved safety measures but some risks remain. The enterprise story was published in the wake of an grain elevator explosion in South Sioux City that left one worker dead.
The Journal's coverage of the explosion won third place in the APME contest's spot news reporting category. Journal reporters Mason Dockter, Bret Hayworth, Hytrek and former reporter Ian Richardson contributed to the breaking coverage.
Hytrek also won second place in the APME's Continuing News Coverage category for his coverage of the commissioning of the USS Sioux City. Hytrek and Journal visual editor Tim Hynds traveled to Annapolis, Maryland for the commissioning ceremony on Nov. 17.
The Journal's "Homeless in Sioux City" series drew on the talents of the entire newsroom staff and effected change in the community. The series shed light on one of the most vulnerable populations in Sioux City – the hundreds of men, women and children who search for a place to sleep each night -- and examined the primary factors contributing to it. The reporting, done over a series of months, resulted in city and county leaders taking action to help those in need of permanent homes and reducing the local population.