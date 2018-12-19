Tracking the News

WHAT HAPPENED: New retail, housing and medical projects were completed this year in Sioux City's Sunnybrook area.

WHY IT MATTERED: New retailers like the Fleet Farm store that anchors Sunnybrook Village generated more jobs and sales tax revenue for state and local government. The completion of the Summit at Sunnybrook apartment project helps ease a local shortage of rental housing.

WHAT'S NEXT: The developer of Sunnybrook Village has promised to bring more retailers to the shopping center at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and Sergeant Road.