Journal's Top 10 stories of 2019 and the next five

1) Rep. Steve King stripped of House committees in January following national uproar over published comments related to white supremacy, white nationalism.

2) March bomb cyclone causes flooding, damage throughout Siouxland, forces above-normal water releases from Gavins Point Dam.

3) Dan Greenwell, leading critic of Sioux City school district, leads sweep of four new members elected to school board in November.

4) Sioux City Diocese takes unprecedented step of releasing names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse while serving the Northwest Iowa diocese.

5) Lawsuits and uncertainty continue over Big Ox Energy in South Sioux City as city looks to purchase the biogas plant.

6) South Sioux City police officer Brian Van Berkum wounded in shootout in which suspect killed, officer cleared of wrongdoing.

7) Facing threat of future lawsuits, Sioux City Council repeals ban on pit bulls amid weeks of public debate.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

8) Siouxland Expo Center and other big-ticket projects move toward completion in Sioux City's Reinvestment District.