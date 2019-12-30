Journal's Top 10 stories of 2019 and the next five

1) Rep. Steve King stripped of House committees in January following national uproar over published comments related to white supremacy, white nationalism.
2) March bomb cyclone causes flooding, damage throughout Siouxland, forces above-normal water releases from Gavins Point Dam.
3) Dan Greenwell, leading critic of Sioux City school district, leads sweep of four new members elected to school board in November.
4) Sioux City Diocese takes unprecedented step of releasing names of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse while serving the Northwest Iowa diocese.
5) Lawsuits and uncertainty continue over Big Ox Energy in South Sioux City as city looks to purchase the biogas plant.
6) South Sioux City police officer Brian Van Berkum wounded in shootout in which suspect killed, officer cleared of wrongdoing.
7) Facing threat of future lawsuits, Sioux City Council repeals ban on pit bulls amid weeks of public debate.
You have free articles remaining.
8) Siouxland Expo Center and other big-ticket projects move toward completion in Sioux City's Reinvestment District.
9) Businesswoman Julie Schoenherr unseats Sioux City councilwoman Rhonda Capron, as Mayor Bob Scott cruises to yet another term.
10) Democratic candidates for president campaign in large numbers in Northwest Iowa ahead of Feb. 3 caucuses.
5 stories that just missed the Top 10 list
Interstate 29 reconstruction downtown finished after 11 years of traffic disruptions.
Curtis Van Dam sentenced to 60 years prison for sexually abusing boys at Sioux Center Christian school.
Sears, Shopko in Sioux City shut down, ending decades of operations for the big box retailers.
Authorities rule Sioux City businessman David Davenport's death as a homicide; investigation continues.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and other casinos in Iowa add sports betting for first time.