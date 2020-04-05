You are the owner of this article.
Journal staff begins working at home; here's how to reach us
Editor’s Note

Journal staff begins working at home; here's how to reach us

Sioux City Journal

The Sioux City Journal offices are at 515 Pavonia St.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

There’s no place like home.

Or so we’ll find out when members of The Journal staff begin working from home this week. Last month, we closed our doors to walk-in traffic. This month, we want to take an extra step of precaution so no one contracts the coronavirus.

Sioux City Journal editor Bruce R. Miller

Bruce R. Miller

Because we do so much work on our computers, it shouldn’t change the way we gather stories. We’ll just be writing and editing them from our homes, all around Siouxland.

For you, the reader, the look of the paper won’t change both online and in print. Our accessibility is the only difference.

If you want to reach someone at the office, it is best to do it by email. An employee’s email is just his or her first initial, followed by a full last name, @siouxcityjournal.com. Mine, for example, would be bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com. We will have access to our email. We will have limited access to our phone messages.

If your business has an email to send, it can be sent to frontdoor@siouxcityjournalcom.

On page A2, you’ll also see a notice about delivery service. Because many of our call center employees are also working from home, it may not be easy to reach them quickly. Instead, go to siouxcityjournal.com and look under the “Customer Service” section (you can access it at the upper left of the web page) to report any missing papers or handle other circulation issues. The tab to press is “Manage my account.”

Also this week, we’ve tabulated your wishes for the Sunday comics. Those comics are listed at the back of the Classifieds section. By combining them with the regular paper, we’re able to reduce printing costs.

As you know, these are difficult times for all of us.

We are committed to bringing you the news you need both online and in print, but it costs to run the paper. With reduced advertising support, we are hoping you’ll consider a subscription if you aren’t already part of the fold. Under that same “Customer Service” section, you can find “Become a Member,” which is where you can subscribe. The cost is minimal, particularly considering the stories, photographs, videos and other extras you get as a regular subscriber.

By joining us, you’re also helping us. Keep local news strong.

You can make a difference.

