Journal staff begins working at home; here's how to reach us

There’s no place like home.

Or so we’ll find out when members of The Journal staff begin working from home this week. Last month, we closed our doors to walk-in traffic. This month, we want to take an extra step of precaution so no one contracts the coronavirus.

Because we do so much work on our computers, it shouldn’t change the way we gather stories. We’ll just be writing and editing them from our homes, all around Siouxland.

For you, the reader, the look of the paper won’t change both online and in print. Our accessibility is the only difference.

If you want to reach someone at the office, it is best to do it by email. An employee’s email is just his or her first initial, followed by a full last name, @siouxcityjournal.com. Mine, for example, would be bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com. We will have access to our email. We will have limited access to our phone messages.

If your business has an email to send, it can be sent to frontdoor@siouxcityjournalcom.