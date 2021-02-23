Journal to host virtual career fair starting Wednesday

JOURNAL STAFF
SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Journal, in collaboration with other Lee Enterprises newspaper properties, will host a national virtual career fair beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The 2020 Virtual Career Fair will run through March 7.
Over 321 companies in 51 markets will be participating, including 10 companies in the Sioux City area that are currently hiring.
Lee Enterprises is a provider of local news and advertising with 75+ daily newspapers across the country.
To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com
