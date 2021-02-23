 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Journal to host virtual career fair starting Wednesday
View Comments
alert top story

Journal to host virtual career fair starting Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sioux City Journal Logo

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Journal, in collaboration with other Lee Enterprises newspaper properties, will host a national virtual career fair beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The 2020 Virtual Career Fair will run through March 7.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over 321 companies in 51 markets will be participating, including 10 companies in the Sioux City area that are currently hiring.

Lee Enterprises is a provider of local news and advertising with 75+ daily newspapers across the country.

To pre-register for the event or join the event when it is live visit: https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable polar bear cub demands mother's attention at Denmark zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News