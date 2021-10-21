Journal to host virtual career fair

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal will host a nationwide virtual career fair that starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 27.

The Anywhere Career Fair will give you access to employers in Siouxland and beyond The Journal will virtually introduce you to recruiters that are eager to hire talent like you. . Find, meet, interview, and get hired from an appropriate social distance.

Among the area employers participating: Akron-Westfield Community School District, Billion, Boot Barn, Burgess Health Center, Diesel Specialties and Vermeer.

To check out featured employers and showcase your skills through text, video chat and other high tech tools, visit gethired.anywherecareerfair.com

"There’s never been a better time to get hired in Siouxland, or anywhere for that matter!" said Rachel Porter, advertising executive with the Journal. "With our virtual career fair you can check out the opportunities and engage with a variety of companies on your time and from the safety and comfort of your home."

