Journal wins 21 awards from Iowa Newspaper Association

DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal won 21 awards Friday in the annual Iowa Newspaper Association contest, including best newspaper website for siouxcityjournal.com.

The Journal won the fourth most news awards in its category, behind only the state's three largest circulation dailies -- the Des Moines Register, the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald.

“We are so grateful for all of the awards we received from the Iowa Newspaper Association," Editor Bruce Miller said. "You can see they span a wide number of categories, showing just how broad our coverage is. That’s because we have such great writers, editors, photographers, designers and ad sales associates. Our readers are fortunate to have such a noteworthy team working hard each day to keep them informed about Siouxland."

Visuals editor Tim Hynds placed first in the Sports Photo category for a picture of Cedar Falls catcher Gage Flanscha making a diving catch at last summer's Iowa state baseball tournament.

"An absolutely great image shot at precisely the right moment," judges said of Hynds' photo. "So much of an images power can come from the subjects expression. And this one is excellent."

In addition to Best Newspaper Website, the Journal also won first-place for total newspaper design.