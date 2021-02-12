Journal wins 21 awards from Iowa Newspaper Association

DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal won 21 awards Friday in the annual Iowa Newspaper Association contest, including best newspaper website for siouxcityjournal.com.
The Journal won the fourth most news awards in its category, behind only the state's three largest circulation dailies -- the Des Moines Register, the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald.
“We are so grateful for all of the awards we received from the Iowa Newspaper Association," Editor Bruce Miller said. "You can see they span a wide number of categories, showing just how broad our coverage is. That’s because we have such great writers, editors, photographers, designers and ad sales associates. Our readers are fortunate to have such a noteworthy team working hard each day to keep them informed about Siouxland."
Visuals editor Tim Hynds placed first in the Sports Photo category for a picture of Cedar Falls catcher Gage Flanscha making a diving catch at last summer's Iowa state baseball tournament.
"An absolutely great image shot at precisely the right moment," judges said of Hynds' photo. "So much of an images power can come from the subjects expression. And this one is excellent."
In addition to Best Newspaper Website, the Journal also won first-place for total newspaper design.
The Journal took second-place honors for Best Use of Graphics, Best Front Page and Coverage of Education. The latter coverage was led by former reporter Bret Hayworth.
Hayworth also won a third-place award for Best Continuing Coverage for a series of stories related to past questions surrounding Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor's residency.
In a special INA category this year, the Journal staff's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic was judged the third best in the large daily coverage.
The Journal also placed third for Best Editorial Pages, Best Feature Pages for Siouxland Life, Coverage of Government and Politics, Coverage of Agriculture and Coverage of Court and Crime. Hayworth led the Journal's political coverage, while reporters Mason Dockter and Nick Hytrek contributed to its agriculture coverage and reporters Dolly Butz, Hayworth and Hytrek contributed to its courts and crime coverage.
In the advertising portion of the INA competition, the Journal won eight awards, including:
First places for Best Ad Featuring Automotive and Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous;
Second places for Best Ad Featuring Miscellaneous; Best Ad for a Community Promotion; and Best Ad Featuring Agriculture
Third places for Best Ad Featuring Financial; Best Ad Featuring Furniture and Best Ad Featuring Automotive.
Contest winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony Thursday. The annual INA convention in Des Moines was cancelled due to COVID-19.