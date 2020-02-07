Journal wins 15 Iowa Newspaper Association awards

DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal won 15 awards Friday in the annual Iowa Newspaper Association contest.

Competing against the state's largest daily newspapers, including the Des Moines Register, the Journal took home five first-place honors.

The Journal's four-part series, “Labor of Love: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren,’’ received a first place award in the Best Series category. The series, published Aug. 25-28, was the culmination of months of work by staff writer Dolly Butz and photographer Justin Wan, as they highlighted the growing number of grandparents who have taken on the parenting role for their grandchildren.

A video Wan and Butz produced for the series received a third place award in the Best Video category.

In the Best News story category, Journal intern Garrett Looker won a first place award for his story that detailed how the unsolved 2014 murder of Alicia Hummel still haunts her family and friends.