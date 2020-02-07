Journal wins 15 Iowa Newspaper Association awards

DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Journal won 15 awards Friday in the annual Iowa Newspaper Association contest.
Competing against the state's largest daily newspapers, including the Des Moines Register, the Journal took home five first-place honors.
The Journal's four-part series, “Labor of Love: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren,’’ received a first place award in the Best Series category. The series, published Aug. 25-28, was the culmination of months of work by staff writer Dolly Butz and photographer Justin Wan, as they highlighted the growing number of grandparents who have taken on the parenting role for their grandchildren.
A video Wan and Butz produced for the series received a third place award in the Best Video category.
In the Best News story category, Journal intern Garrett Looker won a first place award for his story that detailed how the unsolved 2014 murder of Alicia Hummel still haunts her family and friends.
Journal staff writer Nick Hytrek received a first place award in the Master Columnist category for a series of columns. They focused on the popularity of Iowa’s new blackout license plates, three Sutherland residents’ efforts to find relatives of WWII veterans whose names were on more than 200 plaques that hung on a billboard during the war and return the plaques to them, and a Hinton farmer who put swan and flamingo floaties in his flooded field along U.S. Highway 75.
In the Community Leadership category, the Journal received a second place award for its extensive coverage of the commissioning of the USS Sioux City in November 2018. Hytrek and Journal visuals editor Tim Hynds traveled to the Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Maryland for the commissioning of the combat ship.
Journal staff writer Mason Dockter received a third place award in the Breaking News category for his coverage of a May 11 gunfire exchange in which South Sioux City Officer Brian Van Berkum was wounded and a suspect died.
The Journal placed second in Total Newspaper Design and third for Best Feature pages for Siouxland Life magazine.
In the advertising portion of the INA competition, the Journal won six awards.
The Journal earned a first place for Best Newspaper Marketing and a second place in Best of Class.
In the Best Ad featuring automotive, the Journal received a first place and a third place.
In the Best Ad featuring furniture/furnishings/appliance or hardware category, the Journal received a second place.
The Journal won a third place award for Best Ad featuring grocery/food/entertainment and a third place for Best Ad featuring financial/insurance or other professional service.
Contest winners were announced during the INA's annual convention in Des Moines. Editor Bruce Miller accepted the awards for the Journal.