SIOUX CITY -- Bob Woodward, the Washington Post journalist who gained fame for his coverage of the Watergate scandal, will give Morningside College's 2019 Waitt Lecture.

Woodward's speech, which will occur Oct. 9 in Eppley Auditorium, is titled "The State of the American Presidency: Addressing the Lay of the Land Pre-Iowa Caucus."

In his decades-long career, Woodward has won two Pulitzer Prizes and dozens of other journalism awards. He has authored or co-authored 19 books, most recently a 2018 work titled "Fear: Trump in the White House."

Recent lecturers in the series, established in 1997 by Norman Waitt Jr., include NBC journalist Chuck Todd and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

Woodward's lecture is free and open to the public.

