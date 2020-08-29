Judge grants Trump campaign's injunction against Gill's office; absentee ballot requests invalidated

Judge Tott ruled that Gill's office must obey Pate's directives and orders.

"While there are certainly very good reasons for why people will want to vote by absentee ballot in light of the ongoing COVID situation in addition to all the traditional reasons why persons want to vote absentee, if certain voters do not understand or request a new absentee ballot, their ability to vote has not been prevented. They still have the opportunity to vote in person on election-day or anytime during the early voting period," Tott wrote in his ruling.

Attorney Jeff Wright, representing Gill's office, had argued an electronic hearing Friday that Pate's office did not have the authority to issue the emergency election directive such as he did, and that Pate did not follow proper procedures.

"Mr. Gill had every right to do what he did under the Iowa Code," Wright said.

Judge Tott acknowledged concerns that the injunction will cause harm to the electoral process in Woodbury County, and will burden Gill's office, in his ruling.