Judge grants Trump campaign's injunction against Gill's office; absentee ballot requests invalidated

SIOUX CITY -- In a Friday night ruling, District Court Judge Patrick H. Tott granted a temporary injunction against Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill and invalidated thousands of absentee ballot requests in the county.
Tott ruled that Gill's office will have to send letters to registered Woodbury County voters informing them that the absentee ballot request forms sent by Gill's office are invalid, and that they will have to fill in another, blank absentee ballot request if they wish to vote by mail. Roughly 14,000 ballot requests have been returned to Gill's office so far.
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Iowa, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, took Gill's office to court this month over the absentee ballot request forms that were sent to registered voters.
At issue was the fact that the absentee ballot request forms had been sent with key voter information -- names, dates of birth and voter pin numbers (which few voters have memorized) -- filled in. The voter had only to verify that the information was correct, sign the request for a ballot and mail it back to Gill's office.
The Trump campaign, which filed identical lawsuits in Linn County and Johnson County, argued that the county auditors had violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who told local officials last month that the forms must be mailed blank to voters in order to ensure uniformity across Iowa's 99 counties.
Judge Tott ruled that Gill's office must obey Pate's directives and orders.
"While there are certainly very good reasons for why people will want to vote by absentee ballot in light of the ongoing COVID situation in addition to all the traditional reasons why persons want to vote absentee, if certain voters do not understand or request a new absentee ballot, their ability to vote has not been prevented. They still have the opportunity to vote in person on election-day or anytime during the early voting period," Tott wrote in his ruling.
Attorney Jeff Wright, representing Gill's office, had argued an electronic hearing Friday that Pate's office did not have the authority to issue the emergency election directive such as he did, and that Pate did not follow proper procedures.
"Mr. Gill had every right to do what he did under the Iowa Code," Wright said.
Judge Tott acknowledged concerns that the injunction will cause harm to the electoral process in Woodbury County, and will burden Gill's office, in his ruling.
"There is no doubt that the issuance of the injunctive relief sought by the Plaintiffs will cause harm to the voters of Woodbury County who have already sent in their ABR forms based on the pre-populated forms sent out by the Defendant. The Defendant will have to incur significant expense to mail out new information to the voters who received the previous mailing with the pre-populated ABR’s and will have to explain the need to send a new ABR form to obtain an absentee ballot. This will create confusion with some voters and will likely result in some voters not receiving an absentee ballot," Tott wrote.
A judge in Linn County on Thursday issued a similar ruling, invalidating thousands of absentee ballot requests there.
