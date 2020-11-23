Judges rule Seaboard workers not safe from COVID-19

DES MOINES -- Seaboard Triumph must pay unemployment benefits to two former workers who quit working at the Sioux City pork packing plant because COVID-19 had made conditions there unsafe.
Administrative law judges in the separate cases reversed earlier decisions that had denied unemployment insurance benefits to Yoslady Rodriguez and Maria Montes.
"I find the working conditions were unsafe," Administrative Law Judge Laura Jontz wrote in her decision in Montes' case, filed with the Iowa Workforce Development's Unemployment Insurance Appeals Bureau.
Opened in the fall of 2017, Seaboard Triumph employs around 2,400 workers.
Montes, 59, worked in the janitorial department. She said in her resignation letter that she was scared of contracting COVID-19 because she has asthma and diabetes. Though Seaboard gave her masks to wear, she was not able to maintain a safe distance from other workers. She had tested negative for COVID-19 in April after feeling sick and was later diagnosed with a throat infection.
Rodriguez quit her packing job in July after taking a leave of absence because underlying health conditions left her with a higher risk if she contracted COVID-19. Rodriguez said she worked approximately 3 feet from other workers. Masks and face shields were attached to workers' helmets, but their use was not enforced by plant supervisors, she said. Common areas such as lunch rooms and restrooms also were not cleaned, she said.
Workers had raised those concerns with management, Rodriguez said, but the company took no action.
Administrative Law Judge Jennifer Beckman ruled that working conditions at Seaboard were unsafe and detrimental "... due to the lack of safety procedures provided to employees to perform the job and the employer's guidelines that failed to properly protect (Rodriguez) from infection." Because Rodriguez had quit because of unsafe working conditions, she was entitled to unemployment benefits, Beckman ruled.
A Seaboard spokesman did not immediately return a message Monday seeking comment on the rulings.
In May, the company released a statement describing increased sanitization protocols at the plant and the company's efforts to control the virus by taking employees' temperatures when entering the plant and requiring them to wear company-supplied face masks and shields. The company also modified production lines to expand space between workers, installed plexiglass dividers in the cafeteria and expanded seating in common areas to enable employees to maintain safe distances from one another.
According to the statement, employees with a confirmed case of COVID-19 were to be provided paid leave and health benefits programs, which included two weeks of normal wages.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.