Judges rule Seaboard workers not safe from COVID-19

DES MOINES -- Seaboard Triumph must pay unemployment benefits to two former workers who quit working at the Sioux City pork packing plant because COVID-19 had made conditions there unsafe.

Administrative law judges in the separate cases reversed earlier decisions that had denied unemployment insurance benefits to Yoslady Rodriguez and Maria Montes.

"I find the working conditions were unsafe," Administrative Law Judge Laura Jontz wrote in her decision in Montes' case, filed with the Iowa Workforce Development's Unemployment Insurance Appeals Bureau.

Opened in the fall of 2017, Seaboard Triumph employs around 2,400 workers.

Montes, 59, worked in the janitorial department. She said in her resignation letter that she was scared of contracting COVID-19 because she has asthma and diabetes. Though Seaboard gave her masks to wear, she was not able to maintain a safe distance from other workers. She had tested negative for COVID-19 in April after feeling sick and was later diagnosed with a throat infection.