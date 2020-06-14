July 4 fireworks displays in Sioux City metro: Some are going ahead, others uncertain

SIOUX CITY -- Decisions have not yet been reached for a few of the major annual fireworks displays in the Sioux City metro, as events associated with the displays have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Saturday in the Park, the music festival in Grandview Park that was previously scheduled for July 4, was officially postponed in May due to the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. Each year the festival's performances are followed by a large fireworks display in the evening.
Dave Bernstein, co-founder of Saturday in the Park, said organizers would like to hold some sort of fireworks display at or near the river, but as of yet nothing is set in stone.
"I talked to a group already that would pay for it, so maybe we'll come up with something," Bernstein said last week.
The Sioux City Explorers, meanwhile, announced the cancellation of their season on Friday. In previous years fireworks displays have been held at Mercy Field, the home of the Explorers, on July 3 and 4. Team officials have yet to announce a verdict on the fireworks.
"We are still working on it. Just as soon as we know, we will let people know," said Boyd Pitkin, the Explorers' director of baseball and stadium operations. "Right now, we're not 100 percent sure. We're in discussions about that right now."
Organizers of the Sioux City's Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale, which also features a fireworks display, announced a postponement this past week. The event had been scheduled for July 3.
Don Lantis, the proprietor of Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City and the man behind many of the metro area's larger fireworks displays, said there will be fireworks shows at McCook Lake, at the Sioux City Country Club and at Freedom Park in South Sioux City, on or around the Fourth of July.
"Sioux City needs uplifting every once in a while," Lantis said. "Everybody likes fireworks!"
In Monona County, the Whiting Community Club is apparently planning to proceed with its 67th annual Fourth of July Celebration, with fireworks at dusk near the rodeo grounds, according to an event poster shared on social media.
It's unclear whether some other communities that host Fourth of July fireworks displays most years will proceed with them this year; several have yet to publicly announce displays.
Fireworks shows are held throughout the summer at the Iowa Great Lakes, and this summer is no different despite the temporary closure of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park. Jeff Vierkant, the CEO of Historic Arnolds Park, said the Saturday night fireworks series is expected to continue through Labor Day.
"We plan on proceeding with those as normal; we ask people to enjoy them from their boats, from their docks, in a responsible and socially distanced way of course," Vierkant said.
In Vermillion, South Dakota, the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company started a GoFundMe page to help defray the costs of the fireworks display there, citing pandemic-induced budgetary strain. It's unclear whether that fundraising campaign, now closed, met its $8,000 goal.
"If we are unable to reach our $8,000 fundraising goal by June 4th, the fireworks display will not be able to proceed. In that event, 100% of the funds will be refunded to donors," VCDC officials wrote on the GoFundMe page.
