July 4 fireworks displays in Sioux City metro: Some are going ahead, others uncertain

"We are still working on it. Just as soon as we know, we will let people know," said Boyd Pitkin, the Explorers' director of baseball and stadium operations. "Right now, we're not 100 percent sure. We're in discussions about that right now."

Organizers of the Sioux City's Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale, which also features a fireworks display, announced a postponement this past week. The event had been scheduled for July 3.

Don Lantis, the proprietor of Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City and the man behind many of the metro area's larger fireworks displays, said there will be fireworks shows at McCook Lake, at the Sioux City Country Club and at Freedom Park in South Sioux City, on or around the Fourth of July.

"Sioux City needs uplifting every once in a while," Lantis said. "Everybody likes fireworks!"

In Monona County, the Whiting Community Club is apparently planning to proceed with its 67th annual Fourth of July Celebration, with fireworks at dusk near the rodeo grounds, according to an event poster shared on social media.