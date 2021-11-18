 Skip to main content
Junior League Discovery Shop to host Santa Day

The Junior League Discovery Shop, 316 W. Seventh St., sells gently used clothing, shoes, toys, housewares and furniture to fund the organization's community projects and training.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – The Junior League of Sioux City will host its annual Santa Day at the Discovery Shop, 316 West Seventh St., on Dec. 18. 

This free event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon. Children will receive a free book and photo with Santa. The Discovery Shop will also have special sales and promotions for visitors.

Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear masks. 

The Discovery Shop is the main fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City. Proceeds made in the shop from donations provided by Junior League and community members go back into the community through projects that members choose to do each year.

The Junior League of Sioux City is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. 

For more information on the Junior League of Sioux City or to request information on membership call 712-255-0072 or visit juniorleagueofsiouxcity.com.

