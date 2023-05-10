SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Junior League of Sioux City recently announced the non-profit organizations that received funding through the League’s Mildred Anderson Grant program. In total, the League gave $13,000 to nine organizations.

“Junior League of Sioux City is honored to present these deserving organizations with a grant to continue to do the great work they do,” says Katlyn Froistad, the 2022/2023 President of the Junior League of Sioux City. “The Junior League of Sioux City gives back to the community in so many ways. In addition to volunteering and taking on special projects, the Mildred Anderson Grant program is just one more way the League and its members support the community.”

The following organizations have been granted up to $1,500 for the advancement or continuation of the programs or service for which they applied:

• Art Center Association of Sioux City - 2023 Holiday Workshop

• Briar Cliff University – Helping Siouxland Children on the Autism Spectrum

• Lutheran Services in Iowa – Beds for Our Newest Neighbors

• Mayflower Congregational UCC – Project Good Neighbor

• Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership – South Sioux City Food Pantry Needs

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland – Ronald McDonald Family Lunch Program

• St. Luke’s College – Collage Cupboard

• St. Thomas Episcopal Church – St. Thomas Food Pantry

• Sunnybrook Hope Center – Hope Center New Refrigerator & Freezer Merchandisers

To be eligible for a Junior League Mildred Anderson Grant, organizations must show a need and propose a project that addresses that community need. The project should be compatible with the purpose of the Junior League of Sioux City and must be located within a 30-mile radius of Sioux City. The grant cycle will open again this fall and the deadline for applications will be mid-January. All non-profits in good standing are encouraged to apply.

The Junior League of Sioux City is a training and leadership organization for women who work to better the community through volunteering and special projects. Some of those past projects around Siouxland include the Hands-On Gallery at the Sioux City Art Center, a much-needed bus shelter by the mall, backpacks for foster children, Kids in the Kitchen, The Sensory Garden at Camp High Hopes, the Hotel/Motel Project to end sex trafficking, and the former arches sculpture off of I-29 in downtown Sioux City.

The organization, which has served Siouxland for 100 years, is a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International, which is comprised of more than 292 Leagues and 150,000 members worldwide. For additional information on the Junior League of Sioux City or to request information on membership call 712-255-0072 or visit the website at: juniorleagueofsiouxcity.com.