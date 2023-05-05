SIOUX CITY — At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Junior League of Sioux City will announce the annual distribution of its Mildred Anderson Grant funds.

The event is intended to benefit non-profit organizations doing great work in the Siouxland Community, according to a release from the Junior League.

"The Junior League of Sioux City is a training and leadership organization for women who work to better the community through volunteering and special projects," the release said.

The advisory then noted: The projects around Siouxland include the Hands-On Gallery at the Sioux City Art Center, a much-needed bus shelter by the Southern Hills Mall, backpacks for foster children, Kids in the Kitchen, The Sensory Garden at Camp High Hopes, the Period Pantry in the Sioux City Community School District, the Hotel/Motel Project to end sex trafficking, and the former arches sculpture off of I-29 in downtown Sioux City.

The Junior League of Sioux City has been operating for more than a century and is one of more than 292 chapters.

PHOTOS: Camp High Hopes Close Chanceller Erickson lays on a Slip N' Slide during one of the activities. Josiah Holmes looks up at a basket of water that was fashioned into a homemade dunk tank at Camp High Hopes. Josiah Hombs, left, and Spencer Neimann laugh as staff member Eric Rasmussen pulls a cord to drop water on them. Ethan Drury aims his water gun at staff member Camden Chandler at Camp High Hopes. Staff member Sarah Butcher helps Ayden Smith aim a water gun at Camp High Hopes. Caroline Farrar walks around with a bucket on her head as part of an exercise.