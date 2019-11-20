You are the owner of this article.
Juvenile jumps off U.S. 20 bridge onto U.S. 75 bypass
breaking

Juvenile jumps off U.S. 20 bridge onto U.S. 75 bypass

U.S. 20 jumper

Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies and Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel clear the southbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 75 bypass under the U.S. Highway 20 east of Sioux City Wednesday after a juvenile female jumped from the bridge to the ground. The female was conscious and taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

 Nick Hytrek

SIOUX CITY -- A juvenile female was injured Wednesday afternoon after jumping from a U.S. Highway 20/Gordon Drive overpass onto the highway below.

The severity of the female's injuries was not immediately known. Rescue personnel termed her case a trauma because of the height of the fall, and she was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said.

"She was conscious when she left the scene," Wingert said.

Authorities were called to the bridge, which passes over the U.S. Highway 75 bypass just east of Menards, at about 2:30 p.m.

Gordon Drive overpass incident

A white SUV is prepared to be towed from the eastbound U.S. Highway 20/Gordon Drive bridge over the U.S. Highway 75 bypass on Sioux City's east side Wednesday. A juvenile female was injured after jumping from the bridge.

The victim apparently drove east onto the bridge and parked her white sport-utility vehicle before falling approximately 24 feet to the southbound lanes below, Wingert said. She was alone at the time.

The southbound lanes of the bypass were closed for a short time while sheriff's deputies, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel responded to the incident.

