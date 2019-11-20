Juvenile jumps off U.S. 20 bridge onto U.S. 75 bypass

SIOUX CITY -- A juvenile female was injured Wednesday afternoon after jumping from a U.S. Highway 20/Gordon Drive overpass onto the highway below.

The severity of the female's injuries was not immediately known. Rescue personnel termed her case a trauma because of the height of the fall, and she was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said.

"She was conscious when she left the scene," Wingert said.

Authorities were called to the bridge, which passes over the U.S. Highway 75 bypass just east of Menards, at about 2:30 p.m.

The victim apparently drove east onto the bridge and parked her white sport-utility vehicle before falling approximately 24 feet to the southbound lanes below, Wingert said. She was alone at the time.