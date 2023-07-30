ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley woman was killed and a Sioux City man was injured in a crash after midnight Sunday morning.

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Communications office received a report of a crash at the intersection of 300th Street and Filmore Avenue, northeast of Rock Valley, according to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

Kaleb DeBey, 21, of Sioux City, was driving a 2020 Audi A4 westbound on 300th Street near Filmore Avenue. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, the driver lost control and entered the west ditch, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's press release and a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The vehicle then struck a cement culvert and became airborne.

Passenger Halee Bliek, 35, of Rock Valley, was ejected from the car and became trapped underneath it when it landed.

Bliek and DeBey were both transported by Rock Valley EMS to the Hegg Medical Center in Rock Valley. DeBey was treated for his injuries. Bliek, who according to the Iowa State Patrol was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead.

High speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

The Rock Valley Police Department assisted the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Valley EMS crews in responding to the crash.