{{featured_button_text}}
PLG-ROSSMAN-CORD-CUTTING101-DMT
Dreamstime

SIOUX CITY -- Contractual disputes have forced two local television broadcasters off satellite TV service DIRECTV. 

DIRECTV stopped carrying KMEG, channel 14, in late May after a re-transmission agreement between the two expired, the station reported. The two have not yet reached a new agreement, with compensation for the station remaining a sticking point. 

Late Wednesday night, DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse stopped carrying KCAU, channel 9. KCAU's parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is currently engaged in a wider dispute with DIRECTV and AT&T, and Nexstar stations throughout the U.S. have been impacted. 

Negotiations between DIRECTV and the stations appear to be ongoing. Both stations remain available as over-the-air signals for antenna users, and customers of other satellite or cable companies are not impacted. 

Decades: 20 photos looking back at Sioux City in the 1960s

+19 
+19 
Cars parked along Fourth Street
+19 
+19 
River-cade celebration
+19 
+19 
Sioux City during 1960s
+19 
+19 
Sioux City during 1960s
+19 
+19 
Sioux City during 1960s

This is not the first time a dispute has forced broadcasters and satellite TV providers to part ways, at least temporarily -- KTIV, channel 4, was dropped from DISH Network last August amid a similar dispute. DISH engaged in a similar disagreement with a station in the Sioux City market in 2015.

Stations in Sioux Falls, Omaha and Des Moines have been periodically impacted by satellite blackouts since at least 2012. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments