SIOUX CITY -- Nexstar Media Group, the owner of Sioux City television broadcaster KCAU, channel 9, has reached a multi-year retransmission consent agreement with AT&T, the owner of DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse, according to a press release Thursday.
The press release reported that impacted Nexstar stations, including KCAU, are "now returning" to the impacted platforms. Financial terms were not disclosed in the news release.
DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse stopped carrying KCAU in early July amid a wider retransmission consent dispute between AT&T and Nexstar, impacting viewers in some 97 markets across the U.S.
Nexstar and KCAU previously blamed AT&T -- KCAU viewers wishing to address the issue this summer were directed to call an AT&T/DirecTV phone number.
At the same time, a July press release from the advocacy group American Television Alliance laid the blame at Nexstar's feet, saying the falling-out was the result of excessive fees demanded by Nexstar.
KMEG, channel 14, remains unavailable to DirecTV customers. A retrasmission consent agreement between the two expired in late May, the station reported.