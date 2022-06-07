Ken Carlson wins Iowa House District 13 GOP race against Mark Peters

ONAWA, IOWA -- In his first state legislature race, Ken Carlson won.

The 71-year-old retired farmer from Onawa defeated Mark Peters, a 26-year-old farmer and truck driver out of Cleghorn, 56% to 44% in the Iowa House District 13 GOP primary.

The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus. No Democratic candidate filed papers for the district, where registered Republican voters hold a large majority.

Carlson, who taught public schools for 12 years, listed education as a key issue, particularly taxpayer dollars following students outside public schools. Abortion and eminent domain for CO2 pipelines also are major issues, he said. Peters, who was a volunteer for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra’s 2020 campaign, listed rural public schools and combatting government acquisition of farmland as among his top issues.

