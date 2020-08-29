Key factor in USD's COVID-19 management: Rooms for quarantine and isolation

If the campus were to close down again, he said, the determining factor won't necessarily be the total number of infected on campus. Officials are more closely eyeing the number of rooms they have for quarantine, among other factors.

"We have a lot of spaces set aside for isolation and quarantine. We have 105 spaces set aside on our campus, we have contracts with local hotels for more space if we need it. If we overwhelmed our ability to isolate and quarantine students here, that would be an important factor," Hackemer said. "If we overwhelm the capacity of our local healthcare provider, the hospital here in town, that would be a factor."

Many students have chosen to go home for isolation and quarantine, Hackemer said. "We have a lot of isolation and quarantine capacity left on campus, a lot."

The virus probably hitched a ride to campus with students who contracted it elsewhere during the later part of the summer, and had few or no symptoms. In the first weeks on campus, students were eager to meet new people, to party, to join campus clubs, sororities and fraternities. All this mingling almost certainly contributed to further spread of the coronavirus.