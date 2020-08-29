Key factor in USD's COVID-19 management: Rooms for quarantine and isolation

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Despite an escalation of COVID-19 infections and an enormous number of people in quarantine, the University of South Dakota has yet to signal any plans to close down the campus.
One of the most important reasons for this: they still have rooms available for those who are under isolation or quarantine.
As of Saturday afternoon, 159 university students have tested positive for the virus, along with seven staff members. Another 546 people are in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus, according to data from USD. The college has around 4,000 or 5,000 students on campus, not counting the thousands enrolled in remote programs away from the Vermillion campus.
Among outbreaks at college campuses in South Dakota, USD's is believed to be the worst. The numbers are not fully reflected in Clay County's official COVID-19 data, due to many of the students' infections being recorded in their hometowns outside Clay County.
USD, along with most other colleges, abruptly moved to online learning this spring; at that time, there were few if any known cases on campus. Kurt Hackemer, provost and vice president of academic affairs at USD, said on Friday that officials at the school spent months planning for COVID-19 on campus this fall.
If the campus were to close down again, he said, the determining factor won't necessarily be the total number of infected on campus. Officials are more closely eyeing the number of rooms they have for quarantine, among other factors.
"We have a lot of spaces set aside for isolation and quarantine. We have 105 spaces set aside on our campus, we have contracts with local hotels for more space if we need it. If we overwhelmed our ability to isolate and quarantine students here, that would be an important factor," Hackemer said. "If we overwhelm the capacity of our local healthcare provider, the hospital here in town, that would be a factor."
Many students have chosen to go home for isolation and quarantine, Hackemer said. "We have a lot of isolation and quarantine capacity left on campus, a lot."
The virus probably hitched a ride to campus with students who contracted it elsewhere during the later part of the summer, and had few or no symptoms. In the first weeks on campus, students were eager to meet new people, to party, to join campus clubs, sororities and fraternities. All this mingling almost certainly contributed to further spread of the coronavirus.
"Given that we're barely a week into classes, obviously we must have had a fair number of infected students come onto campus who were asymptomatic, who brought it with them to USD," Hackemer said.
On Friday, USD announced in a Facebook post that it would "reassess our campus operations and take temporary action to protect our community." Effective immediately, the university suspended indoor dining at the campus's main dining hall, barred outside visitors from its residence halls and closed their Wellness Center (a popular gym for students).
Also on Friday, the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company announced that bars and restaurants in the Vermillion area would close down at 10 p.m. each night this weekend, a strategy the establishments deployed in unison, voluntarily. Local leaders praised the proprietors' financial self-sacrifice.
Hackemer said closing the bars and restaurants at an earlier hour will help deter crowds of thirsty and hungry USD students from gathering at night.
"If you look at the patterns of when students go out to socialize, if you're in one of our downtown establishments at 8 o'clock, 9 o'clock at night, they're pretty quiet. The students don't begin hitting those places in any large numbers until after 10 o'clock," he said.
Vermillion Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise said Friday that city officials there have been closely monitoring the situation at the campus and are engaged in dialogues with college leadership, mindful that the outbreak on campus could easily lead to a broader outbreak in the community.
Yet the community wants (and needs) USD to stay open. A large share of the dollars that flow through Vermillion's coffers can be traced back to the university.
"It's important to our economy for the students to stay here, and if the infection rates get too high, they'll likely have to go to remote, and that would be really difficult," she said.
