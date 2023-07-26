SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For David Hagen, shooting pool is similar to a chess match.

"Pool is about strategy," the 13-year-old soon-to-be West Middle School eighth grader explained.

Hagen is already a world champion pool player after he and his team took home a first-place trophy from the 32nd annual Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNLA) Junior championship, held last year, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The self-admitted "math fan" was already contemplating a repeat performance since this year's tournament will give him and the 48 members of the Siouxland Youth Pool League a bit of a hometown advantage.

VNEA Junior Pool Championships Adam Sturges competes in the VNEA Junior Pool Championships at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb., Thursday, July 20, 2023.

VNEA Junior Pool Championships Elliott Knoles competes in the VNEA Junior Pool Championships at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb., Thursday, July 20, 2023.

More than 300 of the best pool players, ages 7 -20, were battling for billiards supremacy, Thursday through Sunday, at South Sioux City's Siouxland Convention Center.

"Not only do we have youth pool players from across the country, we also have kids from as far away as Canada, the Bahamas and New Zealand," explained Kia Lundgren, president of Siouxland Pool League. "We're do honored that the VNEA is allowing us to host their tournament."

It is also quite the coup for the upstart Siouxland Pool League, which was founded eight years ago with fewer than ten members.

"That really goes to show how popular a sport pool is," Lundgren said. "Pool truly is a game that the entire family can play and we're introducing it to the next generation."

VNEA Junior Pool Championships Harrison Knoles competes in the VNEA Junior Pool Championships at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb., Thursday, July 20, 2023.

VNEA Junior Pool Championships Brooke Humphrey competes in the VNEA Junior Pool Championships at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb., Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Himself already an experienced pool player, Allen Knowles wanted to share his love of the sport with his 9-year-old son Elliott and twin boys Harrison and Maxwell, both 10.

All three sons are participating in the VNEA tournament.

"Elliott took to the game right away because he wanted to be like his older brothers," Knowles said. "The twins? They're very competitive with one another. First, it was taekwondo. Now, it's pool."

Knowles said he likes pool because it is a safe, social sport that can keep kids out of trouble.

Lundgren enjoys the game since both sexes can play.

"Sometimes, girls are better than the guys," she said.

VNEA Junior Pool Championships Dominic Stevenson competes in the VNEA Junior Pool Championships at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb., Thursday, July 2…

VNEA Junior Pool Championships Layla Stevenson competes in the VNEA Junior Pool Championships at the Marriott Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb., Thursday, July 20, 2023.

This may be the case with Layla Stevenson, 10, a Sioux City girl who started taking lessons, last year, along with her 9-year-old brother Dominick.

"I think Layla takes the game more seriously than Dominick does," dad David Stevenson said as his kids play as separate table during the VNEA competition. "I know she's more determined."

"I always said Layla's a Jack of all trade and master of a few of them," mom Yesenia Stevenson said with a smile. "I'm just happy that both of our kids like trying new things."

Which is also important to Lundgren.

"Pool was huge in Siouxland when I was growing up because every house had a rec room with a pool table in it," she said. "Then, it started dying out as newer, trendier games took it place."

However, nothing can beat pool when it comes to hand and eye coordination.

"I'm all for any sports that can keep kids off of the couch and off of video games," Lundgren said. "And if you enjoy the sport, you may even be competing with some of the best pool players in the world."