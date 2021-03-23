Kids get a leg up at Leif Erikson Park's new futsal court

SIOUX CITY -- By the end of March, all of the finishing touches will be complete on the new futsal court just north of the tennis courts at Leif Erikson Park.
However, that doesn't mean kids aren't already spending time at the site at 30th and Virginia streets.
"I drive by the park all the time and see the futsal court is being utilized by people in the neighborhood," Sioux City recreation coordinator John Byrnes said. "This is a pretty good sign that such a court was needed at Leif Erikson."
In case you didn't know, futsal is a version of soccer. It is typically played by four field players and a goalkeeper on a hard surface.
More significantly, the sport -- which was invented by a Uruguayan teacher in 1930 -- is played around the world and is becoming more common in the United States.
The Sioux City Council, in August 2012, voted to approve a donation and construction agreement with Kick It Forward, of Des Moines, for the donation and installation of a Mini-Pitch System to support futsal.
Parks and Recreation director Matt Salvatore said several Iowa cities were approached about installing the courts. Sioux City was ultimately one of the cities selected.
"Soccer's a popular activity near the park but, unfortunately, there's just not a great place for people to play," he told City Council members. "(Creating a 60 foot by 120 foot court) opens up an opportunity for futsal to be able to be played in the correct facilities at Leif Erikson Park."
The estimated cost of the project was $100,000, though the city incurred no costs for the court fencing, lighting and installation. In addition, a local contractor donated his labor for the asphalt pad installation.
"The city only paid for construction material," Byrnes said. "The rest sort of fell into our laps."
Which was great for the city, he added, and even better for the kids.
"Soccer is hugely popular in our community," Byrnes said. "There is no cost for kids to use our futsal court and I think it will be a terrific addition to Leif Erikson Park."