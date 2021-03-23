Kids get a leg up at Leif Erikson Park's new futsal court

SIOUX CITY -- By the end of March, all of the finishing touches will be complete on the new futsal court just north of the tennis courts at Leif Erikson Park.

However, that doesn't mean kids aren't already spending time at the site at 30th and Virginia streets.

"I drive by the park all the time and see the futsal court is being utilized by people in the neighborhood," Sioux City recreation coordinator John Byrnes said. "This is a pretty good sign that such a court was needed at Leif Erikson."

In case you didn't know, futsal is a version of soccer. It is typically played by four field players and a goalkeeper on a hard surface.

More significantly, the sport -- which was invented by a Uruguayan teacher in 1930 -- is played around the world and is becoming more common in the United States.

The Sioux City Council, in August 2012, voted to approve a donation and construction agreement with Kick It Forward, of Des Moines, for the donation and installation of a Mini-Pitch System to support futsal.

Parks and Recreation director Matt Salvatore said several Iowa cities were approached about installing the courts. Sioux City was ultimately one of the cities selected.