BLENCOE, Iowa -- Two drivers were killed and three people were injured late Wednesday in a head-on collision on Interstate 29 near Blencoe.
An Iowa State Patrol accident report said that Angela Bender, 40, of Omaha, and Carolyn Klimper, 51, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, both died after their minivans struck each other at 10:53 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-29 near Mile Marker 104.
According to the accident report, Bender was driving south in the northbound lanes when her 2016 Dodge Caravan collided with the northbound 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Klimper.
Klimper's passengers, Preston Klimper, 52, and Mikayla Klimper, 21, both of Fort Morgan, were transported to Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa, for treatment of their injuries.
William Wiley, 32, of Phoenix, was flown by Mercy Air Care to Mercy Medical Center -- Sioux City. It was not clear from the accident report which vehicle Wiley was riding in.
The crash remains under investigation.