1 killed in 3-vehicle crash near Boyden
BOYDEN, Iowa -- The driver of a vehicle was killed Tuesday after crossing into oncoming traffic and striking two other vehicles near Boyden, according to Sioux County authorities.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, was driving a 2002 Dodge Stratus westbound on U.S. Highway 18 roughly two miles west of Boyden at 12:07 p.m., then entered the eastbound lane and struck a 2005 GMC Envoy before colliding head-on with a 2016 Mack semi-trailer.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

