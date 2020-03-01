1 killed in Highway 75 crash early Sunday morning; caused power outage in Leeds

SIOUX CITY -- The driver of a vehicle that struck an electrical pole in the wee hours Sunday morning was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 2:43 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at Frelon Drive and Highway 75 N. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an electrical pole.
The crash was blamed for a brief power outage in Leeds.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation of the crash is ongoing.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
