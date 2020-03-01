You are the owner of this article.
1 killed in Highway 75 crash early Sunday morning; caused power outage in Leeds

SIOUX CITY -- The driver of a vehicle that struck an electrical pole in the wee hours Sunday morning was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 2:43 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at Frelon Drive and Highway 75 N. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an electrical pole. 

The crash was blamed for a brief power outage in Leeds. 

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation of the crash is ongoing. 

