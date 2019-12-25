1 killed in Tuesday crash south of Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa -- One person died in a Tuesday morning crash in Plymouth County.

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a number of 911 calls regarding a crash at the intersection of county roads C70 and K49, roughly 10 miles south of Le Mars.

A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on C70 when a 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup, traveling northbound on K49, failed to stop at a stop sign for unknown reasons. Both vehicles left the road and came to rest in a nearby field.

One person, who has not been identified, died in the crash. The occupants of the GMC were taken to a Sioux City hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Le Mars Police, Hinton Fire and Ambulance, and Kingsley Fire all responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

