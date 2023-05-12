SIOUX CITY — School wasn't simply a place to learn for Brian Regino. It was also the only place that he felt safe.

Born in western South Dakota to an alcoholic dad and a mom who did both drugs and alcohol, Regino tried his best to shield his younger brother and sister from an increasingly violent home life.

After his dad threatened to kill his mom, Regino and his siblings entered the foster care system and, subsequently, were adopted by a Sioux City family.

Conversely, Kacie Maynard said she came from a "picture-perfect" family.

But it was only when her grandmother died of cancer that Maynard discovered the financial struggles her family was experiencing in order to make ends meet.

On April 27, Regino, a soon-to-be Bishop Heelan Catholic High School graduate, received a $40,000 scholarship from the Kind World Foundation. It's the highest monetary post-secondary award the local nonprofit group annually presents.

Maynard, a soon-to-be North High School graduate, was the Foundation's first runner-up, receiving a $25,000 scholarship.

Twenty other students received scholarships of $15,000.

Since 2009, the Kind World Foundation, founded by former Gateway executive Norm Waitt Jr., has awarded more than $4 million to hundreds of high school seniors from eight metro high schools: Sioux City East, North, West and Bishop Heelan; South Sioux City; Dakota Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; and Elk Point-Jefferson.

"Every year, we are blown away by the quality of our scholar students," Kind World Foundation's Marcia Waitt said. "This year was especially impressive, with Brian and Kacie both exhibiting intelligence and humility."

"When I heard my name called (at the Kind World Foundation banquet), I saw my entire family cry and, then, I started crying," Maynard said, letting out a good-natured groan at the memory. "It was not pretty."

Regino remained mostly stoic after receiving the top scholarship award.

"To be honest, it still hasn't sunk in yet," he said.

However, Regino admitted his life has changed drastically over the years.

"I was adopted when I was in the eighth grade," he explained. "I was lucky because my brother, sister and I were adopted by the same family. That isn't always the case."

Since attending Heelan, Regino has been involved with the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. In addition, he played on the Crusaders football team for two years and was in the school choir for three years.

"These activities taught me what it meant to be part of a group while making things happen," he said.

It also inspired Regino to spearhead a food and clothing drive for the Gospel Mission, which he did through the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

"I was honored to be named Youth of the Year by both the local and state Boys and Girls Club because of the food and clothing drive," he explained. "It is very important to me to stay connected and give back to the community."

Once Maynard discovered that life "wasn't all rainbows and unicorns," she made it her mission to become a better person.

"When I got to high school, I joined as many clubs and associations as I could," she said.

This included a stint as a North High Stars cheerleader.

"I wasn't the best cheerleader because it required more than just screaming like a maniac on the sideline," Maynard noted with laugh.

Luckily, she had a greater affinity when it came to volleyball, golf, bowling and the National Honor Society.

Maynard is especially proud of her role as North's student council president.

"I was always one of those kids who didn't belong in one specific clique," she said. "I talked to anyone and everybody felt comfortable talking to me."

This played to Maynard's strength.

"On the student council, I became a leader as well as an advocate for all different voices," she said.

It also encouraged Maynard to discover things she could be passionate about, like education.

"Next year, I'll be attending Iowa State University, majoring in elementary education," she said. "My family taught me to put my struggles aside to be a light in other people's lives.

"I hope to one day be in a classroom where my students can be themselves and learn to treat each other with respect," Maynard added. "I want to continue being a leader wherever I go, impacting others and making their lives a little bit happier."

Perhaps not too surprisingly, Regino also wants to pursue elementary education when he goes off to the University of South Dakota.

"I want to help younger kids who might be in the same situation I was in when I was younger," he said. "I want to give guidance, letting kids know someone is there to help them."

"I want to be that trusted person they can go to for help, talking to them and getting them out of terrible situations," he added.