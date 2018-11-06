SIOUX CITY -- Rep. Steve King, the eight-term Republican congressman widely known for making inflammatory remarks about race and supporting far-right political candidates, has survived a tough race in Iowa's 4th District.
NBC News has projected that King has defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten.
Scholten, a Sioux City native who played professional baseball before starting a career as a paralegal, has been running an aggressive campaign, seeking an upset that would have reverberated nationally.
