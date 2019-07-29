SIOUX CITY -- The former home of Shopko will be re-outfitted and subdivided into smaller retail spaces for future stores, according to Marketplace officials.
The Sioux City Shopko was one of the final locations of the Wisconsin-based retail store to close, on June 23.
According to John Gleeson, president of Klinger Companies, Inc., the large floor space is too large to attract just one retailer. To him, the logical answer was to divide it up.
"Anybody's going to have to subdivide a place like that," Gleeson said. "It's a given."
Gleeson said that the parking lot will also be torn up and redone.
"It's needed a replacement for a few years," Gleeson said, referencing how the parking lot has been there for more than four decades. "It's like a car. There comes a time you can't patch it up anymore."
The Shopko Optical Center, still located in the building, will soon move to the space that is currently taken by Pita Pit, he said.
As for any word on what stores will move into Shopko's space, Gleeson said that will take time to tell.