Kingsley grocery store aiming to open March 22 under new name

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The new owners of the community grocery store in Kingsley are aiming for a March 22 opening date, with a grand opening to be announced later, according to a Sunday news release.
March 1 had been the opening date target for Hometown Pantry, formerly Chet's Grocery, but the store remodel has been "a little more intense than we thought," Kevin Schaeuble, office manager of Plendl Feed Service, said in the news release.
Plendl took over Chet's Grocery, the last remaining grocer in the Plymouth County community of roughly 1,400 people, effective Feb. 1.
Also announced Sunday is that Shannon Phelan will become the manager of Hometown Pantry.
"Shannon has been in the grocery business for many years in Kingsley and will be an important part of the success of Hometown Pantry," Schaeuble said. "We will be hiring back the Chet’s Grocery employees with one or two more additional employees starting out. We are hoping business growth will mandate more employees as we go on."
So far, according to the news release, workers have put in a new HVAC system, new drop ceiling with new lighting, new sub floor and flooring, and new wiring, and have painted, deep cleaned, and made backroom improvements. Next up is the installation of 14 new freezer/cooler doors, which will take about seven days. Coolers were hard to obtain because of COVID-19.
In addition, a new floor needs to be installed in the store's back room with office improvements and camera system, and sinks that are compliant to Siouxland District Health will be installed.
This week, the store expects to start bringing dry inventory back in, according to the news release. Dairy, meat, frozen items, and produce will be placed a few days before store opening. In addition, a new point-of-sale system will be installed the week of March 15. This system will allow the store to take credit/debit cards and cards from WIC and food stamp participants, as well as pass on temporary price reductions to customers through a scan back. The store is also working on a phone app for customers.
Chet's Grocery, 128 Main St., had been in the control of Chet and Linda Davis since 1978, when they bought out Cole's Market, another grocer that had been in that spot since at least the early 1940s. The Davises announced that they would retire and close the store by the end of January this year. In mid-January, Plendl Feed Service announced plans to take over the store and rename it Hometown Pantry.