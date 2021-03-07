Kingsley grocery store aiming to open March 22 under new name

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The new owners of the community grocery store in Kingsley are aiming for a March 22 opening date, with a grand opening to be announced later, according to a Sunday news release.

March 1 had been the opening date target for Hometown Pantry, formerly Chet's Grocery, but the store remodel has been "a little more intense than we thought," Kevin Schaeuble, office manager of Plendl Feed Service, said in the news release.

Plendl took over Chet's Grocery, the last remaining grocer in the Plymouth County community of roughly 1,400 people, effective Feb. 1.

Also announced Sunday is that Shannon Phelan will become the manager of Hometown Pantry.

"Shannon has been in the grocery business for many years in Kingsley and will be an important part of the success of Hometown Pantry," Schaeuble said. "We will be hiring back the Chet’s Grocery employees with one or two more additional employees starting out. We are hoping business growth will mandate more employees as we go on."