Kingsley native Cole to be inducted into Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY -- Kingsley, Iowa, native Ray Cole will be among the next class of inductees into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame at its May 3 gala in New York.

Cole, a longtime Iowa television broadcasting executive, will be honored with other inductees that include television personality and cook Rachel Ray and ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, among others.

"This is an unexpected honor that is as humbling as it is gratifying. The only other Iowa-born broadcaster in this hall of fame? Johnny Carson," Cole said in an email to the Journal.

A Briar Cliff University graduate, Cole began his television career at KCAU-TV in 1976, eventually becoming the Sioux City ABC affiliate's general manager. In 1994, he moved to Des Moines to take over managerial duties at WOI-TV, before becoming president of Citadel Communications LTD., the former owner of both stations. He remains president and chief operating officer of Citadel.

Cole was inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015, and in 2016 was a Broadcasters Foundation of America "Leadership Award" recipient.

In 2021, Cole co-authored his first book, "Hangin' with Winners: A Lifetime of Connections, Anecdotes and Lessons Learned," in which Cole shared stories about and advice offered by celebrities he rubbed elbows with during his career, including Diane Sawyer, Dick Vitale and Jimmy Kimmel.