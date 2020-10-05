Kingsley woman's death being investigated as 'suspicious'

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 54-year-old Kingsley woman as "suspicious" in nature.

Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo said in a statement issued Monday that a preliminary investigation conducted by the sheriff's office, Kingsley Police Department and Plymouth County Medical Examiner Sheila Holcomb has concluded that additional investigation is warranted.

Van Otterloo said Kingsley emergency personnel were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Monday to a 911 call concerning an unresponsive person at a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street.

An acquaintance of the deceased woman called 911 after discovering her body. A search warrant was executed at the residence.

At this time, Van Otterloo said the exact manner and cause of the woman's death is unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional information is being released until next of kin have been notified.

